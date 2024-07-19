Russia Sentences American Journalist to 16 Years

A Russian court handed down a 16-year sentence to American journalist Evan Gershkovich on Friday, reports the Washington Post. The 32-year-old reporter for the Wall Street Journal was convicted of spying for the CIA, a charge the US and his newspaper employer say is a sham. (Prosecutors sought 18 years.)

Now what: The guilty verdict was widely expected. The big question is whether Gershkovich will be used as a "bargaining chip" in a prisoner swap with Russia, notes the BBC. The two nations reportedly began talks even before the trial. In the meantime, Gershkovich has been ordered to a penal colony.