Russian Prosecutors Seek 18 Years for US Reporter

Russian prosecutors sought a prison sentence of 18 years on Friday for Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, who is on trial on espionage charges that his employer and the US have denounced as fabricated . Gershkovich, 32, was arrested March 29, 2023, while on a reporting trip to the Ural Mountains city of Yekaterinburg. Authorities claimed, without offering any evidence, that he was gathering secret information for the US. He pleaded not guilty, according to the court. The Journal and the US government have called the trial a sham.

Gershkovich appeared in court for a second straight day Friday as the closed-door proceedings in Russia's highly politicized legal system picked up speed. A verdict is expected later in the day, according to court officials. Unlike previous sessions in which reporters were allowed to see Gershkovich briefly beforehand, there was no access to the courtroom this week and he was not seen, with no explanation given. Espionage and treason cases are typically shrouded in secrecy. Court officials said the prosecutors requested an 18-year sentence in a high-security prison during closing arguments.

Russian courts convict more than 99% of defendants, and prosecutors can appeal sentences that they regard as too lenient. "Evan's wrongful detention has been an outrage since his unjust arrest 477 days ago, and it must end now," the Journal said Thursday in a statement. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Wednesday that Moscow and Washington's "special services" are discussing an exchange involving Gershkovich. Russia has previously signaled the possibility of a swap, but it says a verdict would have to come first. Even after a verdict, any such deal could take months or years. (More Evan Gershkovich stories.)