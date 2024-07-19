Takeaways From Trump's RNC Speech

Donald Trump broke his own record for the longest televised presidential acceptance speech at the Republican National Convention Thursday night and analysts say it was a tale of two speeches: A gripping and emotional recounting of Saturday's assassination attempt, followed by a more conventional rally speech. The former president opened with "a personal story infinitely more compelling than those of most other presidential candidates," Jeff Greenfield writes at Politico. But the shooting seemed to have "no impact at all on the remainder of his meandering and occasionally bizarre speech," Greenfield writes. Some takeaways:

Biden was only mentioned once. Trump repeatedly attacked President Biden's policies but only mentioned his rival by name once, saying the "damage he has done to this country is unthinkable," the BBC reports. Before the speech, his campaign told reporters Trump would not say Biden's name at all. Trump also attacked Nancy Pelosi, calling her "crazy."