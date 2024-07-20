Increasingly Abandoned by His Allies, Biden 'Fuming'

On a weekend in which he was rumored to be taking his name off the top of the ticket, the New York Times reports that President Biden is recovering from COVID at his beach house in Rehoboth, Delaware, and there's likely some fist-shaking going on in the general direction of top Democrats. Using terms like "fuming" and "increasingly resentful," the Times paints a picture of a sitting president in an unprecedented situation: Facing a quietly orchestrated mutiny from party leaders including his old boss, Barack Obama, as well as Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, and Hakeem Jeffries, with less than a month until the Democratic National Convention.

Biden particularly blames Pelosi for the efforts to get him to step aside, reports the Times, citing sources close to Biden, but is also increasingly bitter toward Obama, who he sees as quietly pulling strings in the background and not doing anything to help his campaign. But while Biden has staunchly maintained that he's sticking the course, in private, sources say he's discussing how and when to bow out.

One factor in the timing of any decision is a Wednesday visit by Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu to address Congress. Without a ceasefire in place in Gaza, Netanyahu "will humiliate Biden," Barbara Slavin, a fellow at think tank Stimson Center, tells DW. "It is an act of incredible chutzpah—nerve for him to show his face in Washington." For now, Biden campaign chair Jen O'Malley Dillon tells Business Insider in a statement: "You have heard from the President directly time and again: He is in this race to win, and he is our nominee, and he's going to be our President for a second term." (More President Biden 2024 stories.)