Moon Landing Anniversary Is Upon Us

The cosmos is providing a full moon for the 55th anniversary of the first lunar landing this weekend, and plenty of other events honor Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's giant leap. Aldrin, 94, the last surviving member of the Apollo 11 crew, headlines a gala at the San Diego Air and Space Museum on Saturday night. He'll be joined by astronaut Charlie Duke, who was the voice inside Mission Control for the July 20, 1969, moon landing. Can't make it to San Diego, Cape Canaveral, or Houston? There are plenty of other ways to celebrate the moon landing, including the new film Fly Me to the Moon, a light-hearted lookback starring Scarlett Johansson. Here's a rundown of some Apollo 11 tributes: