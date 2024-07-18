Report Suggests a Crack in Biden's I-Won't-Quit Stance

The pressure continues to build on President Biden from Democrats worried he will hurt the party in November, but at least one report suggests the president is growing "more receptive" to the pleas. New developments:

A shift? The New York Times has the "more receptive" angle after talking to multiple Democrats briefed on the president's conversations. "The accounts suggest that Mr. Biden, privately at least, is striking a more open-minded posture than he did last week," per the story. It's nuanced, however. A Biden associate says that "receptive" is too strong a word but that Biden is "willing to listen."