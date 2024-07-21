Biden Is Out. Now What?

President Biden's withdrawal leaves Democrats with decisions to make. He's endorsed his vice president as his successor, but there are many moving parts involved; it's not as simple as Biden transferring his pending nomination to Kamala Harris. The decision on the party's next standard-bearer is now up to 3,937 Democratic delegates, the New York Times reports. Other factors include:

Money: Under federal law, a candidate for vice president is entitled to use the money raised by the ticket's campaign, per USA Today. "If Harris remains on the ticket, as either the presidential or vice presidential candidate, the new ticket would maintain access to all the funds," Saurav Ghosh of the Campaign Legal Center, told Reuters. But the director of the Brennan Center for Justice's Elections & Government Program said there are gray areas. "It's not crystal clear because I'm not sure if the people who drafted the Federal Election Campaign Act anticipated this situation," said Dan Weiner. The Biden-Harris campaign reported raising $127 million in June.