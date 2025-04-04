Russell Brand Is Charged With Rape

London police allege attacks on 4 women going back to 1999
Posted Apr 4, 2025 8:43 AM CDT
Russell Brand in a 2015 file photo.   (AP Photo/Tim Ireland, File)

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been charged with rape and sexual assault in London over alleged attacks on four different women between 1999 and 2005, reports the BBC. The 49-year-old faces five separate counts ranging from indecent assault to rape, per Deadline. Allegations surfaced against Brand in 2023 following an investigation by UK media outlets, and he has consistently denied them. Brand is due to appear in Westminster Magistrates' Court in London on May 2, per People.

London's Metropolitan Police, who have interviewed Brand multiple times, continue to encourage women to come forward. "The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police," says detective superintendent Andy Furphy in a statement. (More Russell Brand stories.)

