Trump Has a New Favorite Biden Joke

Kamala Harris may be the frontrunner to be Donald Trump's rival in the general election, but the former president is still aiming most of his fire at her boss. Among other things, Trump has mocked President Biden with two similar jokes on Truth Social: "It's a new day and Joe Biden doesn't remember quitting the race yesterday!" he wrote early Monday, hours after a similar barb : "It's not over! Tomorrow Crooked Joe Biden's going to wake up and forget that he dropped out of the race today!" In a similar vein, Trump wondered , "Who is running our country right now," a theme that has emerged as a GOP talking point, reports Slate .

Trump running mate JD Vance and House Speaker Mike Johnson were among top Republicans also hitting that theme. "If Joe Biden is not fit to run for President, he is not fit to serve as President," wrote Johnson. "He must resign the office immediately." Vance, a senator from Ohio, made a similar point the day before Biden's announcement. Multiple House and Senate Republicans, including Rep. Elise Stefanik and Sen. Steve Daines, also have called for Biden to step down, and the Hill reports that it's possible Republicans could try to use a resolution previously introduced by Rep. Chip Roy to force Biden's Cabinet to declare him unfit.

Harris would almost certainly not go along, but Republicans could use it to score political points. Of note is that Mitch McConnell, who at 82 is one year older than Biden, also blasted Democrats for the chaos but did not call for Biden to resign, reports the Washington Post. The White House, meanwhile, has quickly pushed back. Biden "looks forward to finishing his term and delivering more historic results for the American people," said spokesman Andrew Bates. "He'll keep fighting to protect Americans' freedoms from radical abortion bans and attacks on the rule of law." (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)