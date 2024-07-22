Broadway Cast Pauses for Chants of 'Kamala!'

When news broke that President Biden was endorsing Kamala Harris to be the Democratic nominee, the vice president received a show of support that her supporters will likely find fitting. Just before the Sunday afternoon start of Suffs—a Broadway musical about the women's suffrage movement—the crowd began chanting "Kamala! Kamala!" reports the New York Times. A post at Intelligencer has a video of the cast waiting for the chant to die down before beginning. Harris herself wasn't there. The Times notes that Hillary Clinton, who quickly endorsed Harris to become the nation's first female president, is a producer of the show. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)