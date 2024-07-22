Secret Service Chief: 'On July 13 We Failed'

Kimberly Cheatle is on the hot seat Monday on Capitol Hill over the Trump rally shooting
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 22, 2024 7:17 AM CDT
Secret Service Chief Gets Ready for a Grilling
Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle attends a news conference on June 4 in Chicago.   (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has assembled an independent panel to review the assassination attempt on former President Trump, with one of Mayorkas' predecessors, Janet Napolitano, set to sit on that panel. "We are committed to getting to the bottom of what happened on July 13," Mayorkas says, per NPR, adding that the review "will examine what happened and provide actionable recommendations ... to prevent something like this from ever happening again." But it's Monday's hearing on Capitol Hill involving Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle that's got the most buzz going, with the Hill noting a "furious GOP" is "set to rain down" upon her. More on the developments:

  • Panel's probe: In addition to former DHS chief Napolitano, who served under former President Obama, Mayorkas' investigatory committee is made up of Fran Townsend, a Homeland Security adviser to former President George W. Bush; Mark Filip, a former federal judge who served as Bush's deputy attorney general; and David Mitchell, who has headed up both the Maryland State Police and Delaware's Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Additional members could still be appointed.

  • Cheatle: The New York Times notes that Cheatle, 53, will likely face "intense questioning" on Monday before the House Oversight Committee over the rally shooting in Butler, Pennsylvania. Per an advance excerpt of her testimony, Cheatle is expected to take "full responsibility" for the Secret Service's lapses. "On July 13 we failed," she's set to say. "We must learn what happened and I will move heaven and earth to ensure an incident like July 13 does not happen again."
  • Rep. James Comer: "The safety of Secret Service protectees is not based on their political affiliation. And the bottom line is that under Director Cheatle's leadership, we question whether anyone is safe," reads an excerpt from the opening remarks of the Republican, who heads up the House Oversight Committee, per the Wall Street Journal. He's expected to ask Cheatle to resign.
  • Bipartisan calls for resignation: Some lawmakers aren't waiting for Monday's testimony to ask Cheatle to step down. The Hill reports that both GOP House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell have said Cheatle should resign, while on Saturday, Pennsylvania Rep. Brendan Boyle became the first Democrat to call for Cheatle to leave, citing "unacceptable operational failures." Florida Rep. Jared Moskowitz, also a Democrat, said that if Cheatle doesn't show on Monday, he agrees with Boyle.
  • Cheatle reaction: As of last week, the Secret Service director said she won't resign, with Mayorkas saying he has "100% confidence" in her, per the Hill.
  • Tuesday hearing? Cheatle has also been asked by the House Homeland Security Committee to appear at a Tuesday convening on Capitol Hill.
