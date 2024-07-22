Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has assembled an independent panel to review the assassination attempt on former President Trump, with one of Mayorkas' predecessors, Janet Napolitano, set to sit on that panel. "We are committed to getting to the bottom of what happened on July 13," Mayorkas says, per NPR, adding that the review "will examine what happened and provide actionable recommendations ... to prevent something like this from ever happening again." But it's Monday's hearing on Capitol Hill involving Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle that's got the most buzz going, with the Hill noting a "furious GOP" is "set to rain down" upon her. More on the developments:

Panel's probe: In addition to former DHS chief Napolitano, who served under former President Obama, Mayorkas' investigatory committee is made up of Fran Townsend, a Homeland Security adviser to former President George W. Bush; Mark Filip, a former federal judge who served as Bush's deputy attorney general; and David Mitchell, who has headed up both the Maryland State Police and Delaware's Department of Public Safety and Homeland Security. Additional members could still be appointed.