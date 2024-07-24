Trump: I'm Open to Multiple Debates With Harris

Now the official Republican presidential nominee, former President Trump says he's perfectly willing to debate Vice President Kamala Harris—if she's nominated as the Democratic candidate. "I would be willing to do more than one debate, actually," Trump said Tuesday on a call with reporters while Harris held her first campaign rally in Milwaukee. Trump said the parties' presidential nominees "have an obligation to debate" but that he'd "want to" go up against Harris. "It's very important," he said, per CNBC . President Biden's poor performance in his first and last debate with Trump this cycle was a major reason behind his withdrawal from the race, as critics questioned his mental acuity and ability to win.

Speaking of Harris, Trump claimed "she'll be no different because they have the same policies," per CNBC. "I think she should be easier than Biden, because he was slightly more mainstream, but not much," he added, per the BBC. Harris, meanwhile, has been talking up her record as a former prosecutor and attorney general. In Milwaukee, the VP said she took on "predators who abused women, fraudsters who ripped off consumers, cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain." "So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," Harris said. "In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week." Some attendees responded with chants of "lock him up."

Trump previously agreed to a second debate with Biden to be hosted by ABC News on Sept. 10. He has lately accused ABC of bias and "fake news" and pushed for the debate to be moved to Fox News instead. During Tuesday's call, however, he said he would debate Harris even if it was on ABC, per Politico. The outlet notes Harris' campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (More Donald Trump stories.)