Hillary Clinton: With Harris, It's a 'Clearer Choice'

Hillary Clinton wasted no time in throwing her support behind Vice President Kamala Harris, who "represents a fresh start." In a New York Times op-ed, she calls President Biden's bowing out of the race "as pure an act of patriotism as I have seen in my lifetime"—one recognizing "the country mattered more" and revealing "an even sharper, clearer choice in this election." Harris is "a savvy former prosecutor and successful vice president who embodies our faith that America's best days are still ahead," facing "a convicted criminal who cares only about himself and is trying to turn back the clock on our rights and our country," Clinton writes. "I look forward to hearing her prosecute a compelling case against Mr. Trump."

Clinton says she knows the "chronically underestimated" Harris can win with only 15 weeks to make her case. There will, of course, be challenges. Her "record and character will be distorted and disparaged by a flood of disinformation and the kind of ugly prejudice we're already hearing from MAGA mouthpieces," Clinton writes. As a woman, she'll have to "fight through the sexism and double standards of American politics," and will also "face unique additional challenges as the first Black and South Asian woman to be at the top of a major party's ticket." But "it is a trap to believe that progress is impossible," Clinton writes.

Harris brings a strong record, having avoided "a painful recession with major job losses" and brought illegal border crossings to their lowest since 2020 even after Trump "killed a bipartisan immigration compromise in Congress this year for his own selfish political purposes," Clinton writes. Harris has also been the administration's "most passionate and effective advocate for restoring women's reproductive rights" and "abortion bans and attacks on democracy are galvanizing women voters like never before." With her plans "to further reduce costs for families, enact common-sense gun safety laws and restore and protect our rights and freedoms," Harris has what it takes, Clinton writes. "Now it's time to organize, mobilize and win." Read the full piece here.