Deadpool & Wolverine: Messy, 'Unadulterated Fun'

Six years after the events of Deadpool 2, Wade Wilson is living a quiet life when he learns that life might end. Threatened by the Time Variance Authority, which controls alternate realities and timelines, Wilson's Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) sets out to save the world and resurrect Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) to help him. But Shawn Levy's Deadpool & Wolverine, Marvel's first R-rated movie, with an 80% critics score and 97% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, does more than revive a beloved character. Here's what critics are saying: