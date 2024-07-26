Dictionary's New 2024 Entries Include Chef's Kiss, the Ick

This year is 208 days old and the Cambridge Dictionary has already added more than 3,200 new terms and phrases—including "the ick" and "boop." "The ick" has become a common term after its use in the reality show Love Island, but its usage goes back to Ally McBeal in the '90s, according to the Telegraph , The dictionary defines it as "a sudden feeling that you dislike someone or something or are no longer attracted to someone because of something they do." One of its examples of usage: "I used to like Kevin, but when I saw him in that suit it gave me the ick."

"Boop," meaning "a gentle hit or touch on a person or animal's nose, showing that you like them or as a joke," was also added. A person would be unlikely to welcome a boop from someone who gave them the ick. The Guardian reports that other terms derived from social media added to the Cambridge Dictionary include "IYKYK"—which stands for "if you know, you know." Another new entry: "Chef's kiss," a "movement in which you put your fingers and thumb together, kiss them, then pull your hand away from your lips as a way of showing that you think that something or someone is perfect or excellent."

The dictionary listed dozens more newly added words terms in a a news release, including "microsleep," "porch piracy," "webisode," and "face journey," which it defined as "a series of expressions that appear on someone's face showing different emotions that they are experiencing as a reaction to something." Newly added gaming-related terms that have spilled over into the real world include "speedrun" and "side quest," per the Telegraph. (More dictionary stories.)