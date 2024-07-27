Trump Makes Pitch to Crypto Industry

As president, Donald Trump was critical of the cryptocurrency industry. But the Biden administration's efforts to protect Americans from crypto scams and keep digital currency from financing crime have not gone down well with backers of the currency, including Silicon Valley political donors. Fearing new regulations, environmental protections, and investigations, at least some of them are considering turning to the Republican presidential nominee, the Washington Post reports. Trump attempted to step through that opening on Saturday in Nashville, promising this year's Bitcoin Conference he'll make the US the "crypto capital of the planet and the bitcoin superpower of the world."