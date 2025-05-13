Chiefs Super Fan Gets 32 Years for Bank Robbery

The Kansas City Chiefs super fan who went by "ChiefsAholic" has been sentenced to 32 years in Oklahoma state prison for robbing the Tulsa Teachers Credit Union in December 2022. Xaviar Babudar, 30, appeared in a Tulsa courtroom on Monday, apologized to the court and victims, and admitted to the crime, per his attorney. Babudar's new sentence comes on top of more than 17 years he's already serving in federal prison for a string of 11 bank robberies in seven states, per the AP . He was accused of stealing nearly $850,000 to finance his high-profile fan activities and support a gambling addiction.

The Tulsa County district attorney had sought a life sentence, describing Babudar as a serial robber whose actions affected people nationwide. "It was offensive to me that a serial robber could victimize as many hardworking Americans as this guy did all across the country and only receive 17 1/2 years from the federal government," Steve Kunzweiler said, per ESPN. But Judge Michelle Keely ordered the 32-year sentence to run concurrently with his federal sentence.

"Our entire position from the beginning is that we want to live in a world where everybody's treated equally, not based on notoriety or social media presence," Babudar's legal team said after his sentencing, expressing relief he didn't get life as the prosecution had hoped. After finishing his federal time, Babudar will move to state custody to serve the remaining 14 years and change. The Washington Post notes there's no possibility for parole for the federal sentence. Babudar gained a social media following as @ChiefsAholic, attending Chiefs games dressed as a wolf and becoming a recognizable figure among fans. (This content was created with the help of AI. Read our AI policy.)