Find During Biden Physical Prompts 'Further Evaluation'

A small nodule was found in the prostate of former President Biden, 82, during a routine physical exam, a spokesperson said Tuesday. A short statement said the finding "necessitated further evaluation," but it wasn't clear if that had already happened or what the outcome of the examination was if it had taken place, per the AP . The detection of nodules in the prostate generally requires a further exam by a urologist to rule out prostate cancer. ABC News notes that the nodule could simply be a benign lump caused by inflammation.

Biden's age and concerns about his health were cited by Democratic leaders who pressed him to abandon his reelection bid in 2024 following a disastrous debate performance last June. As recently as last week, however, Biden rejected concerns about his age, saying the broader party didn't buy into that and instead blaming the Democratic leadership and "significant contributors." President Trump repeatedly raised questions about Biden's physical and mental capacity during the campaign.

In February 2023, Biden had a skin lesion removed from his chest that was a basal cell carcinoma, a common form of skin cancer. And in November 2021, he had a polyp removed from his colon that was a benign but potentially precancerous lesion. The New York Times notes it's typical for octogenarians like Biden to have prostate issues.