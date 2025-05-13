Morgan Wallen: Here's Why I Walked Off SNL

Morgan Wallen addressed his abrupt departure from Saturday Night Live during a new interview on Sundae Conversation with Caleb Pressley. Asked by the host whether the comedy sketch show made him "mad," the country singer replied, per USA Today , "No. I was just ready to go home. I'd been there all week." Wallen was the musical guest on the March 29 episode and walked off stage almost as soon as the credits started rolling, in a notable departure from tradition. He later posted a picture of his plane on Instagram captioned, " Get me to God's country ," which some thought might be a bit of a dig on the show.

Pressley also jokingly asked Wallen, 31, "Are you handy? Could you fix a TV—if it was on SNL?" The singer laughed and replied, "I could change it, for sure." He's not the only one joking about the situation—SNL also referenced it afterward. And the SNL incident wasn't the only thing Pressley ribbed Wallen about, Fox News reports. He also jokingly asked the singer, "I want you to name a thing that you can sit in that also flies through the air," prompting Wallen to reply with "a chair"—a reference to the time he threw a chair off the roof of a Nashville bar last year, landing him in a DUI education center for a week. (More Morgan Wallen stories.)