Judge Resentences Menendez Brothers

After decades in prison, freedom is within reach for the Menendez brothers. A Los Angeles judge resentenced Erik and Lyle Menendez to 50 years to life Tuesday for the 1989 murders of their parents, making them immediately eligible for parole, KTLA reports. They are eligible for parole because they were under 26 at the time of the crime, but whether they are released will be up to the state parole board. A hearing is expected in June, the BBC reports. "I'm not saying they should be released, it's not for me to decide," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic said, per the AP. "I do believe they've done enough in the past 35 years, that they should get that chance."