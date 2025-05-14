Judge Resentences Menendez Brothers

After decades in prison, freedom is within reach for the Menendez brothers. A Los Angeles judge resentenced Erik and Lyle Menendez to 50 years to life Tuesday for the 1989 murders of their parents, making them immediately eligible for parole, KTLA reports. They are eligible for parole because they were under 26 at the time of the crime, but whether they are released will be up to the state parole board. A hearing is expected in June, the BBC reports. "I'm not saying they should be released, it's not for me to decide," Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Michael Jesic said, per the AP. "I do believe they've done enough in the past 35 years, that they should get that chance."
Erik, 54, and Lyle, 57 have admitted killing Kitty and Jose Menendez at their Beverly Hills home. They have said they acted in self-defense after years of abuse. During Tuesday's hearing, cousin Anamaria Baralt said they were "very different men from the boys they were" and they deserved a "second chance at life." Other witnesses who spoke in support of the brothers included a retired judge who said he was "very pro-law enforcement" and rapper X-Raided, who said he met the brothers in prison and they helped him and other inmates learn to express remorse, NBC News reports. In March, the new LA County DA said he opposed the resentencing motion his predecessor filed last year. (More Menendez brothers stories.)