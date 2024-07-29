In what Prime Minister Keir Starmer called a "horrendous and deeply shocking" incident, children were among at least eight people injured in a stabbing attack in northwest England on Monday morning. Witnesses said an attacker in Southport, near Liverpool, apparently targeted a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga workshop for children ages 6 to 11, the Telegraph reports. Police said a suspect was arrested at the scene. They said said there was "no wider threat" to the public.

Witnesses said they heard screaming and saw bleeding children in the street, the New York Times reports. A witness who works near the scene tells the BBC that neighbors took around 10 girls to safety in their homes. Colin Parry says the scene was "like a scene from a horror movie." Journalist Tim Johnson of Eye on Southport says he saw an injured girl being carried away on a stretcher. "Her parents were running after her. It was horrendous. I've never seen anything like it," he says, per the BBC. "There were so many police cars. It was a mass of blue lights." (More United Kingdom stories.)