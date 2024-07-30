Tesla Recalls 1.8M Vehicles

Tesla is again recalling more than 1.8 million vehicles in the US, this time due to a risk of crash created by an unlatched hood. There's a risk software will fail to detect an unlatched hood, which could open and obstruct a driver's view, raising the risk of a crash, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Tuesday. The issue should be fixed with a free software update that ensures an open hood is detected and drivers alerted, per Reuters and CBS News . The recalled vehicles feature a hood latch produced in China by Magna Closures Co Ltd. They include certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles.

Tesla said it's not aware of any crashes, injuries, or deaths tied to the problem. It said it began investigating complaints of hoods opening at random in certain Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in China in March before initiating a latch hardware recovery. It then looked at hood latch assemblies in Europe and North America, deciding a recall was required. Tesla also recalled 2.2 million vehicles, or nearly all of its cars in the US, in February over the font size of warnings on the instrument panel. Weeks earlier, Tesla had recalled 2 million US vehicles to install new safeguards in its Autopilot system. However, the NHTSA is now investigating after reports of 20 crashes involving vehicles that received the update, per Reuters.