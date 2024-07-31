This Olympic Rugby Star Is Also a Social Media Sensation

On Tuesday, Ilona Maher helped lead the US women's rugby team to its first-ever Olympic medal, clinching bronze with its win over Australia. But the 27-year-old was a social media star long before that, and now the team win is bringing her even more attention. As the Wall Street Journal reports, Maher had two million TikTok and Instagram followers before the Paris games began, with her online fame dating back to the Tokyo Olympics, when she made popular videos documenting life at the athletes' village. Since then, she's continued promoting her sport—which hasn't been as well-known in the US as it is in other places—as well as another cause dear to her heart: body positivity. Some examples: