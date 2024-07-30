Seine Problems Get Olympic Event Postponed

The men's Olympic triathlon planned for Tuesday has been postponed over concerns about water quality in Paris' Seine River, where the swimming portion of the race was supposed to take place, the AP reports. Organizers said they will try to hold the men's triathlon Wednesday instead. The women's competition is also scheduled on Wednesday, but both are subject to water tests. A risk of storms in the forecast for Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday evenings could complicate rescheduling the events. Heavy rains generally cause levels of E. coli and other bacteria in the Seine to rise. Paris experienced a downpour during the Olympic opening ceremony Friday, with rain continuing into Saturday.
The swimming portion of training events meant to let the triathletes familiarize themselves with the course was canceled on both Sunday and Monday because of concerns over water quality. The decision to postpone the men's triathlon followed a meeting early Tuesday morning that included the sport's governing body, World Triathlon, its medical team, and city officials. Organizers and city officials had expressed confidence that bacteria levels would improve as skies cleared and temperatures warmed, but that apparently wasn't sufficient to ensure the athletes' safety. Other swimming events planned in the Seine are the triathlon mixed relay on Aug. 5 and the women's and men's marathon swimming events on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.
(More 2024 Paris Olympics
stories.)