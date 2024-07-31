He Ran 1.5 Miles From Chopper to Save Dogs From Park Fire

A man fleeing California's Park Fire was forced to leave behind his two Rottweilers and their litter of puppies on Wednesday when his truck broke down. The remote area above Cohasset was soon blocked by fire and the dogs "presumed lost," the North Valley Animal Disaster Group said, per CBS News . Still, heroic first responders wouldn't give up. On Saturday, a helicopter pilot was able to drop Trevor Skaggs of the Butte County Sheriff's Office's search and rescue team 1.5 miles from the location of the truck. Skaggs then ran through the fire-ravaged area to find and rescue the dogs. The adult male sadly did not survive, but Skaggs saved the adult female and four pups, according to photos shared online .

"Trevor hiked to the truck, released the happy canines, and played pied piper on the way back to the helicopter," said the NVADG, which is now caring for the dogs. Skaggs said they were "alive, but tired and very thirsty," per the BBC. He gave them water and pieces of his protein bar before leading them to the helicopter, which flew them to Chico Airport. The sheriff's office said it was "grateful to be able to share this amazing story" after "a horrific few days for our community." The Park Fire, which erupted July 24, has quickly become the fifth-largest fire in California history, burning some 600 square miles, per USA Today.

The fire has forced the evacuation of more than 25,000 people in four counties but was only 14% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. Ronnie Stout, 42, accused of lighting the blaze by pushing his burning car into a ravine at a park in Chico, is charged with reckless arson. Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey said Stout, held without bail, pulled over to the side of the road but went over a berm and triggered the fire when he revved his car's engine in an attempt to drive out. Witnesses said Stout then pushed his burning car down an embankment, though Stout denies that. He claims he simply panicked and left. With two prior serious felonies, he faces at least 25 years in prison if convicted of felony arson, per USA Today. (More Park Fire stories.)