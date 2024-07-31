Harris' Running Mate Announcement Is Days Away

Presidential candidate will appear with her VP pick at rally in Philadelphia on Tuesday
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 31, 2024 8:49 AM CDT
Harris' Running Mate Reveal Is Days Away
Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis.   (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf, File)

We'll know Vice President Kamala Harris' choice of running mate by Tuesday at the latest. The pair will appear together at their first rally Tuesday in Philadelphia before hitting cities in seven swing states over four days, Politico reports. Though the Harris campaign "cautioned against reading too much into the first city chosen for the tour," per the outlet, Tuesday's setup has led some to conclude Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be named as running mate. He hails from Philadelphia's suburbs. There are other signs Harris will choose a sitting governor, as Axios reports. Harris is reportedly to make her choice in the coming days following meetings with potential picks. (Here are some of those in contention.)

