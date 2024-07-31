Harris' Running Mate Announcement Is Days Away

We'll know Vice President Kamala Harris' choice of running mate by Tuesday at the latest. The pair will appear together at their first rally Tuesday in Philadelphia before hitting cities in seven swing states over four days, Politico reports. Though the Harris campaign "cautioned against reading too much into the first city chosen for the tour," per the outlet, Tuesday's setup has led some to conclude Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro will be named as running mate. He hails from Philadelphia's suburbs. There are other signs Harris will choose a sitting governor, as Axios reports. Harris is reportedly to make her choice in the coming days following meetings with potential picks. (Here are some of those in contention.)