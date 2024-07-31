Harris Challenges Trump to 'Say It to My Face'

With Joe Biden as the presidential candidate, Georgia increasingly seemed off the table for Democrats in November. But Kamala Harris "has created an opening," as Politico puts it. It flags her lively Tuesday rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center—before her biggest crowd yet, of 10,000, the Washington Post reports—as a sign of newfound Democratic hope and energy in the state. The Post called the gathering, which featured rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo, "boisterous and energetic in ways the Democratic Party has arguably not seen for years." The Hill, which notes Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes, has some of her lines that are getting wide play on Wednesday: