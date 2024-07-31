Harris Challenges Trump to 'Say It to My Face'

With Joe Biden as the presidential candidate, Georgia increasingly seemed off the table for Democrats in November. But Kamala Harris "has created an opening," as Politico puts it. It flags her lively Tuesday rally at the Georgia State Convocation Center—before her biggest crowd yet, of 10,000, the Washington Post reports—as a sign of newfound Democratic hope and energy in the state. The Post called the gathering, which featured rappers Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo, "boisterous and energetic in ways the Democratic Party has arguably not seen for years." The Hill, which notes Biden won the state by less than 12,000 votes, has some of her lines that are getting wide play on Wednesday:
- "I am very clear: The path to the White House runs right through this state. You all helped us win in 2020, and we're going to do it again in 2024."
- "Well, Donald, I do hope you'll reconsider to meet me on the debate stage, because as the saying goes, if you got something to say, say it to my face."
The New York Times reports the latter line was in reference to Donald Trump's failure to unequivocally commit to debating Harris. He said Monday, "The answer is yes [I'll debate her], but I can also make a case for not doing it." Trump had originally agreed to debate then-candidate Biden on Sept. 10. Trump, for his part, isn't sitting on Georgia's sidelines. The Post reports Trump and running mate JD Vance will hold a rally in the same venue this Saturday. (More Kamala Harris 2024 stories.)