Some Olympians Return Home to More Than Just Applause

For some Olympic medalists, after the podium come the perks. CNBC notes that the International Olympic Committee doesn't hand out prize money itself to those who take home gold, but Forbes looked into the more than 200 countries participating in the Paris Games and found more than a handful who give six-figure bonuses to their gold medalists, and even for some silver and bronze wins. Hong Kong dangles an especially lucrative carrot, offering gold medalists $768,000; silver medalists earn nearly $385,000, while bronzers get just over $190,000. Even fourth-place finishers there can expect to receive $100,000. More on what other countries dole out:

Pensions: Both Serbia and Malaysia offer pensions to its medalists, with the latter's ranging from $400 to $1,100 per month.