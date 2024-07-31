Robert "Kelly" Ortberg was named Boeing's next CEO on Wednesday, the same day the company reported a loss that makes clear the task the 64-year-old will have ahead of him. The AP reports the company recorded a $1.44 billion loss in Q2, a number that outpaced Wall Street expectations. A year earlier, its loss for the quarter was $149 million. More:

Aerospace industry chops: The AP calls Ortberg a veteran of the space. He served as CEO of Boeing supplier Rockwell Collins from 2013 to 2018, when it merged with another aerospace company and ended up becoming part of RTX. The Wall Street Journal reports he was an adviser to RTX's CEO before retiring in 2021. He'll take over for Dave Calhoun, who's retiring at year's end, on Aug. 8.