'The Word Historic Cannot Be Underscored Here'

The center of Hurricane Debby is expected to reach the Big Bend coast of Florida early Monday bringing potential record-setting rains, catastrophic flooding, and life-threatening storm surge as it moves slowly across the northern part of the state before stalling over the coastal regions of Georgia and South Carolina, the AP reports. Debby was located about 40 miles west of Cedar Key, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 80mph, moving north at 12mph, the National Hurricane Center in Miami said early Monday. Debby is the fourth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season after Tropical Storm Alberto, Hurricane Beryl, and Tropical Storm Chris, all of which formed in June.