Mastermind of Oct. 7 Attacks Is New Hamas Leader

Hamas said Tuesday it has chosen Yahya Sinwar, its top official in Gaza who masterminded the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, as its new leader. The choice of the hardliner was a defiant move by the Palestinian militant group, whose political leader Ismail Haniyeh was killed in Iran last week in a presumed Israeli strike, the AP reports. Sinwar is at the top of Israel's kill list as it seeks to destroy Hamas and its leadership after the attacks in which militants killed 1,200 people in southern Israel and took about 250 as hostages. Unlike Haniyeh, who had lived in exile in Qatar for years, Sinwar has remained in Gaza.