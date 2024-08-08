Authorities this week discovered an abandoned boat floating off the Dominican Republic's northern coast, with a most gruesome discovery on board: 14 sets of mostly decomposed human remains, as well as a dozen packages of what appears to be illegal drugs. The AP reports that the vessel was spotted about 12 miles off the coastline, and the DR's navy says the skeletons seem to be from individuals hailing from Senegal and Mauritania, based on documentation on the boat.

Cellphones and GPS devices were also found on board, as were 12 packages of what officials believe is either cocaine or heroin. Investigators are trying to confirm that, as well as a time and cause of death for the deceased individuals. The AP notes it's not unusual in this part of the globe for boats to veer off course due to strong currents and Atlantic trade winds, leaving migrants at risk of dying of malnutrition, dehydration, or drowning as their vessels drift for months.

The bodies remained on board until body bags could be disinfected to prevent health risks to others, reports Dominican Today. The remains are now being examined by the country's National Institute of Forensic Sciences. A substance discovered next to the remains is also being analyzed in labs run by the DR's anti-drug agency, according to a spokesperson. Per CBS News, the nation's navy issued a statement in which it vowed to "continue to work diligently to clarify this unfortunate incident." (More Dominican Republic stories.)