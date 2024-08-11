Lively's Opening Pushes Reynolds' Hit

In the Ryan Reynolds-Blake Lively box office showdown, both husband and wife came out winners. Reynolds' Marvel Studios smash Deadpool & Wolverine remained the top movie in North American theaters for the third straight week with $54.2 million in ticket sales, according to studio estimates Sunday. Worldwide, it's now surpassed $1 billion, the AP reports. Deadpool & Wolverine, though, was closely followed by It Ends With Us, the romance drama starring Lively, which surpassed expectations with a stellar $50 million debut.

The films created a kind of family edition of "Barbenheimer," in which a pair of very different movies thrived in part due to counterprogramming. Only this time, the opposite movies were fronted by one of Hollywood's most famous couples. The films' one-two punch wasn't unprecedented. In 1990, Bruce Willis' Die Hard 2 led the box office while Demi Moore's Ghost came in second. Deadpool & Wolverine, which co-stars Hugh Jackman, is already one of the most lucrative Marvel releases. Lively, who makes a cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, stars in and produced It Ends With Us. Adapted from the bestselling romance novel by Colleen Hoover, Lively plays Lily Bloom, a Boston florist torn between two men, one from her present life (Justin Baldoni, who also directed the film) and another who was her first love (Brandon Sklenar).

