Brown Suggests Trump's Imagination Took Flight

Donald Trump told a harrowing tale Thursday during his news conference about being in a helicopter with Willie Brown, the former mayor of San Francisco, that had to make an emergency landing. "I went down in a helicopter with him," Trump told reporters. "We thought maybe this was the end." The near-death experience was news to Brown, who said he's never been in a helicopter with Trump. Brown, who also enjoys telling a good yarn, per the New York Times , told a reporter, "You know me well enough to know that if I almost went down in a helicopter with anybody, you would have heard about it."

Brown also called Trump on a conversation the former president said took place on said helicopter. Trump said Brown told him he was "not a fan" of Vice President Kamala Harris. Brown said he told Trump no such thing—in a helicopter or anywhere. "It's just as accurate as all of the other components of what you're asking me about," Brown told the San Francisco Chronicle. "No, not accurate at all." Brown and Harris dated for about a year in the mid-1990s. There were no lingering hard feelings, he said, telling the paper's Joe Garofoli that it's "absolutely fabulous that somebody we mutually know is about to make history at the highest level that you can in America." (More Donald Trump 2024 stories.)