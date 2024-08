Beginning Saturday, a sea change goes into effect for those looking to buy or sell homes, and the real estate agents on either side of the deal—and the latter group may be clutching their pearls and perhaps dusting off resumes. In what CNN calls a "seismic shift" in how the American real estate market works, new rules are going into effect. So what's going on?

The old way: Home sellers have historically paid commissions of between 5% and 6%, split between the agents representing them and the buyers, per the New York Times. That has represented a pretty steep but long-accepted dip in home equity—typically $6,000 per $100,000 of sale value. That can lead to a pretty payday for an agent who sells a $1 million home, but on the flip side, agents who don't close a deal can spend a lot of money out of pocket for zero payday. They are classified as independent contractors, and thus their commissions make their livelihoods—and pay for things like health insurance.