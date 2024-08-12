'Unbelievably Good Ending' in Search for Hiker, 89

In what the Custer County Sheriff's Office says is an "extraordinary outcome," an 89-year-old hiker in Idaho was found alive five days after he was reported missing and 10 days after he was last seen. Bing Olbum hadn't been seen since Aug. 1, when a family member dropped him off at Hunter Creek Trailhead, part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest, with five days of supplies, ABC News reports. He was reported overdue and missing on Aug. 6 after he failed to make it to the exit point in the McDonald Creek area. On Sunday, the sheriff's office said Olbum had been found safe and returned home, reports the East Idaho News.