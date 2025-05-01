After 100 Burn Injuries, Pressure Cookers Are Recalled

SharkNinja is recalling more than 2 million pressure cookers sold in the US and Canada, after consumers reported over 100 burn injuries stemming from a hazard that can cause hot food to spew out. According to the notice published by the US Consumer Product Safety Commission on Thursday, the Ninja-branded Foodi OP300 Series Multi-Function Pressure Cookers have a lid that can be opened while the cooker is in use. That can cause hot contents to escape from the product, the AP reports, posing serious burn risks.

SharkNinja has received 106 reports of burn injuries in the US—including more than 50 reports of second- or third-degree burns to the face or body, per the CPSC, which adds that 26 lawsuits have been filed as a result. No additional injuries have been reported in Canada, an accompanying notice from Health Canada notes. Those in possession of the now-recalled cookers are urged to immediately stop using the pressure-cooking function and contact Massachusetts-based SharkNinja for a free replacement lid. Consumers can still use the cookers' other functions, including air frying, which are not affected by the recall.

To get a new lid, "you do not need to take your unit back to where you bought it," an FAQ on SharkNinja's website adds—noting that all recall replacements will be handled online. The multiuse cookers were made in China and sold between early 2019 and spring 2025 at retailers like Walmart, Costco, Sam's Club, Amazon, and Target, as well as at Ninjakitchen.com, for about $200. The products have the word "Ninja" printed on the front. The company lists the models affected here: https://www.rqa-inc.com/client/SharkNinja/