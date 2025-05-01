Trump Picks Ousted Adviser as UN Ambassador

Mike Waltz may be exiting as President Trump's national security adviser, but he is not leaving the Trump orbit. The president nominated him to be UN ambassador on Thursday, hours after news broke that Waltz was out as NSA. "I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role." Waltz would need confirmation by the Senate, notes the Hill.
As part of the announcement, Trump said Secretary of State Marco Rubio will temporarily add Waltz's NSA duties to his own. Waltz stumbled in his original post, playing a central role in the Signal chat fiasco. Trump previously withdrew his nomination of GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik to be UN ambassador. The move was apparently over concerns about Republicans' razor-thin majority in the House ahead of two special elections in Florida, including one to replace Waltz. (More Christoph Waltz stories.)