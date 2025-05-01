Trump Picks Ousted Adviser as UN Ambassador

Mike Waltz may be exiting as President Trump's national security adviser, but he is not leaving the Trump orbit. The president nominated him to be UN ambassador on Thursday, hours after news broke that Waltz was out as NSA. "I am pleased to announce that I will be nominating Mike Waltz to be the next United States Ambassador to the United Nations," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "From his time in uniform on the battlefield, in Congress and, as my National Security Advisor, Mike Waltz has worked hard to put our Nation's Interests first. I know he will do the same in his new role." Waltz would need confirmation by the Senate, notes the Hill.