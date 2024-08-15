Waymo Says It's Stopped the Overnight Honking

Waymo promises it has made a fix to stop its driverless vehicles from honking at each other in the middle of the night while residents of a San Francisco neighborhood are trying to sleep. It happens when the cars return to a company parking lot, KNTV reports. As they try to pull into spots, they honk if they get too close to a fellow Waymo vehicle, lights on and blinkers blinking. One resident posted video of six of the vehicles going to an adjoining street and appearing to get stuck at the end of the line. "I would find it funny if it wasn't 4am," Randol White posted with a video of the confusion last week, per USA Today.