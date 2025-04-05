Dear Slim: You're a Grandpa Now

Grandpa Slim Shady? That's one possible new name for Marshall Mathers. That's because the rapper otherwise known as Eminem is now officially a grandparent, after daughter Hailie Jade Scott gave birth last month, reports the Detroit News . On Friday, the 29-year-old new mom announced the March 14 birth of her son with Evan McClintock on Instagram , showing the sweater-bound bambino in front of a sign announcing his name: Elliot Marshall McClintock, with "Marshall" serving as an homage to the little one's famous grandparent.

Scott, the daughter of Eminem and ex Kim Scott, announced her pregnancy in October in her father's "Temporary" music video (check out her spilling the surprise to Eminem starting at around the 4:05 mark). Scott and McClintock married in May 2024. USA Today notes that Scott sometimes served as inspiration for Eminem's songs when she was growing up, including "My Dad's Gone Crazy," for which she voiced the hook. That involvement earned her a Guinness record for youngest R&B chart entrant. Will little Elliot eventually find his way into his grandfather's lyrics? Stay tuned.