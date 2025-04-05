Turtle Soup Was Once All the Rage on US Menus

Food & Wine investigates the rise and fall of a dish once considered a delicacy in high-end restaurants throughout the US—turtle soup. The dish was all the rage 150 or so years ago, and the story explains how overfishing and changing tastes have all but wiped it off menus. Green sea turtles were typically the first type of turtle sought for the dish, but as numbers plummeted, cousins such as snapping turtles and terrapins were next on the list. In fact, no "dish was more prestigious than terrapin in the 19th-century United States," per the story, quoting from food historian Paul Freedman in the book Man-Eating Monsters: Anthropocentrism and Popular Culture. The popularity of turtle soup combined with a growing scarcity of turtles even led to an odd foodie phenomenon—the advent of popular "mock turtle soup," made with alternatives such as the head of a calf.