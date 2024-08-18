Trump Says He's the Looker

Politics aside, Donald Trump assured a rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, he has the edge over Vice President Kamala Harris in one area. "I am much better looking than her," Trump told supporters in Wilkes-Barre, the Hill reports. "I'm a better-looking person than Kamala." The Republican presidential nominee cited no evidence for his claim, but he put it in the context of Harris' appearance on the cover of Time, which he has brought up at least four times now, per the Independent. "Time magazine doesn't have a picture of her. They have this unbelievable artist drawing her," Trump said. "They took a lot of pictures that didn't work out so they hired a sketch artist."