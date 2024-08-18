In Big City Mayor Elections, Homeless Crisis Looms Large

San Francisco Mayor London Breed has launched a crackdown on people sleeping outside in a campaign to clear homeless encampments. Her four challengers in November's election, all Democrats, say she hasn't handled the crisis effectively, though the city last month counted only 300 tents and other temporary structures, which is half as many as a year earlier. It's a similar story in other big US cities electing mayors this year. Most are in the West, where a long-running homelessness crisis was spurred by high housing costs and deepened during the pandemic, reports the AP. Details: