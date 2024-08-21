Woman's Ill-Advised Tiger Move Caught on Video

It's a story that has echoes of this one from 2019 : Police say a woman climbed over a wooden fence at a New Jersey zoo and approached the tiger enclosure, where she stuck her hand through the metal fence and "began enticing the tiger." NBC News describes her motion as "an apparent attempt to pet the enormous animal" at Bridgeton's Cohanzick Zoo. NJ.com explains just how enormous that animal is: The enclosure holds 500-pound Bengal tigers.

Video shows the woman yank her hand back to avoid getting bitten as the tiger makes a sudden move toward her. She appears to then pose, as if for a picture, before exiting the area. The Bridgeton Police Department says it is trying to track down the woman and is asking anyone who recognizes her to call Patrolman Ron Cusano at 856-451-0033 ext. 0. They added: "Reminder to the public when visiting the zoo that it is against City Ordinance to climb over any fence." Fox5 reports a sign posted at the enclosure warns visitors of that fact. (More stupidity stories.)