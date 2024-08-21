Screen Blocking Iconic View of Mount Fuji Comes Down

A large black screen erected in the Japanese town of Fujikawaguchiko to block tourist photos of Mount Fuji has come down—and may stay down. The 65-foot-long screen erected in May to prevent overcrowding on a busy road outside a convenience store was brought down Thursday to prevent it from being damaged by Typhoon Ampil, the Independent reports. And in comments sure to please eager selfie-takers, officials say the screen will not be put back up unless there are further issues with tourists.

"There are still some people who come to the place" so "we wanted to see what would happen," a town official tells AFP. "But we no longer find many people suddenly rushing out into the traffic to cross the road." Tourists seeking an iconic view of Fuji seemingly rising out of the store's roof should take note: The poles and wires that support the screen remain in place, meaning the obstruction could quickly be re-erected if locals see any of the behavior that led to the screen going up in the first place. That includes littering and trespassing.