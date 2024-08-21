Murder Suspect Is in Police Standoff Blocks From the DNC

A man who escaped from a Mississippi courthouse and is wanted on murder and armed robbery charges is in a standoff with police at a restaurant in Chicago, blocks from the Democratic National Convention. As the AP reports, Joshua Zimmerman has been sought by the US Marshals Service since his escape in June and was located Tuesday at the restaurant in Chicago, according to Justin Smith, chief deputy with the DeSoto County Sheriff's Office in Mississippi. The standoff was ongoing early Wednesday, police said. The US Marshals Service said Zimmerman escaped from the circuit court building in Hernando, Mississippi, where he was being held on attempted murder and armed robbery charges. He was also awaiting extradition to Houston, Texas, where he's been charged with murder, the Marshals Service said.