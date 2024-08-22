Tim Walz's Son Makes a Splash at DNC

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz accepted the Democratic nomination for vice president on the third night of the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, amid plenty of talk of "joy" and "freedom." Some key moments:
- Tim Walz: The vice-presidential nominee painted Republicans as taking away voters' economic and healthcare freedoms. Freedom to Democrats means "freedom to make a better life for yourself and the people you love. Freedom to make your own health care decisions. And yeah, your kids' freedom to go to school without worrying about being shot dead in the hall," he said, per the Washington Post.
- Gus Walz: In one emotional moment, Walz addressed his wife, Gwen, and two children, Hope and Gus. "You are my entire world, and I love you," he said, per CNN. Walz' 17-year-old son, Gus, who has a learning disorder, then stood up and applauded his father as he wept. "That's my dad," he exclaimed. Social media users were touched, per the Hill. On X, former White House press secretary Jen Psaki wrote that she was "Team Gus Walz."