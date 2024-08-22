Teen Sues Judge Who Sent Her to Cell During Field Trip

A teenager who was handcuffed and threatened with jail time after falling asleep during a field trip to a Detroit courthouse is taking the judge to court. The lawsuit filed by Eva Goodman and her mother, Latoreya Hill, on Wednesday accuses Judge Kenneth King of violating the teen's rights, the Washington Post reports. The family is seeking at least $75,000. The lawsuit says that King "berated the minor on a live platform, ordered her jailed, caused her to be handcuffed, demanded that she take off her clothes and change into jail garb, imprisoned her for hours, and then conducted a fake trial."

"She's embarrassed, humiliated." Hill said Wednesday that the incident has been "pretty devastating" and her 15-year-old daughter doesn't want to go outside. WKYZ reports. "I wish I could have brought my daughter here for today, but she doesn't want to be in front of the camera," Hill said. "She doesn't want to talk. She's embarrassed, humiliated, and I can't blame her." After the incident last week, Hill said her daughter was tired because the family doesn't have a permanent home.