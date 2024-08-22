Bill Clinton Addresses DNC, Jokes About McDonald's

Oprah Winfrey was also there to endorse Kamala Harris
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 21, 2024 10:30 PM CDT
Oprah, Bill Clinton Address the DNC
Oprah Winfrey speaks during the Democratic National Convention Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago.   (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton headlined the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters, the AP reports. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also addressed the convention. Highlights:

  • Buttigieg took shots at Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, saying, "At least Mike Pence was polite!" He added, "JD Vance is one of those guys who thinks if you don't live the life he has in mind for you, then you don't count." Buttigieg said Trump's selection of Vance shows he's "doubling down on negativity and grievance. A concept of campaigning best summed up in one word: darkness. Darkness is what they are selling."

  • Winfrey, a registered independent, made a direct appeal to unaffiliated and undecided voters to back Harris, saying, "Decency and respect are on the ballot in 2024." She added, "Character and values matter most of all." Winfrey delivered a famous endorsement to then-Sen. Barack Obama, her fellow Chicagoan, during his 2008 presidential campaign.
  • Both Winfrey and Pelosi got standing ovations. Pelosi talked a lot about the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol. "The parable of January 6 reminds us that our democracy is only as strong as the courage and commitment of those entrusted with its care," she said, adding that America must choose leaders who believe in free and fair elections.
  • Clinton said Trump only cares about himself: "The next time you hear him, don't count the lies—count the I's." Adding some corny humor, Clinton said, "He's like one of those tenors opening up before he walks out on stage trying to get his lungs open by saying: me, me, me, me. When Kamala Harris is president, every day will begin with you, you, you."
  • Clinton emphasized Harris' time working at McDonald's to illustrate that she's working to help people like them. "When she was a student, she worked at McDonald's," Clinton said. "She greeted every person with that thousand-watt smile and said, 'How can I help you?' And now, she's at the pinnacle of power, she's still asking 'How can I help you?'" Clinton added: "I'll be so happy when she actually enters the White House because, at last, she'll break my record as the president who has spent the most time at McDonald's."
  • Clinton, who left office more than 23 years ago, also cracked jokes about former President Donald Trump's age—and his own. "I actually turned 78 two days ago," Clinton said. "The only personal vanity I want to assert is that I'm still younger than Donald Trump."
