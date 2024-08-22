Bill Clinton Addresses DNC, Jokes About McDonald's

Vice presidential nominee Tim Walz and former President Bill Clinton headlined the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, the third day of the party's choreographed rollout of a new candidate, Kamala Harris, and her pitch to voters, the AP reports. Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg also addressed the convention. Highlights:

Buttigieg took shots at Donald Trump's running mate, JD Vance, saying, "At least Mike Pence was polite!" He added, "JD Vance is one of those guys who thinks if you don't live the life he has in mind for you, then you don't count." Buttigieg said Trump's selection of Vance shows he's "doubling down on negativity and grievance. A concept of campaigning best summed up in one word: darkness. Darkness is what they are selling."