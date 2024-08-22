Taylor Swift Breaks Silence on Vienna Terror Plot

After she wrapped up the European leg of her Eras Tour with a concert at London's Wembley Stadium on Tuesday night, Taylor Swift said the cancellation of three shows in Vienna earlier this month was "devastating" and explained why she hadn't spoken out sooner. The shows were called off after authorities said they foiled an ISIS-linked plot to attack the concerts. In a post on Instagram Wednesday, Swift said she decided all her energy "had to go toward helping to protect the nearly half a million people I had coming to see the shows in London," CNN reports. "My team and I worked hand in hand with stadium staff and British authorities every day in pursuit of that goal, and I want to thank them for everything they did for us," she wrote.

"I am not going to speak about something publicly if I think doing so might provoke those who would want to harm the fans who come to my shows," Swift said. "In cases like this one, 'silence' is actually showing restraint, and waiting to express yourself at a time when it's right to. My priority was finishing our European tour safely, and it is with great relief that I can say we did that."